The Samsung Galaxy S23 Series has been unveiled

The trio of devices will launch on February 17.

Samsung hasn't exactly been very subtle about telling us when we'd hear more about the line of Galaxy S23 mobile devices. Samsung teased for a while that there would be an event on February 1, and now that that event has passed, we can see just how the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and the Galaxy S23 Ultra all differ from one another and past Galaxy S Series devices.

As stated in a press release, each of the three phones will be powered by a SnapDragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform, and that each will be made of more recycled materials than was used in the S22 Series, all on top of featuring Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for a highly durable screen.

As for what sets the devices apart, as expected the S23 Ultra will be the cream of the crop, with this phone featuring a new 200MP Adaptive Pixel sensor for precise photographs. All three phones will however support the new Super HDR selfie camera, which will allow you to use a front-facing camera to shoot at 60fps instead of just 30fps. All three phones will look a little different than former S Series devices on their back as well, as the contoured camera housing has been removed.

Otherwise, the S23 Ultra will boast a 5,000mAh battery, as well as a 6.8-inch screen, and is even ready to support real-time Ray-Tracing. Each system also has a larger vapour chamber than former S Series phones, for better cooling.

If you are interested in grabbing one of these S23 Series devices, they are now available to pre-order in the UK, with launch being set for February 17. Each of the three phones will also feature a collection of storage sizes to choose from, each with their own respective price tags:

Galaxy S23 Ultra:


  • 256GB - £1249

  • 512GB - £1399

  • 1TB - £1599

Galaxy S23+:


  • 256GB - £1049

  • 512GB - £1149

Galaxy S23:


  • 128GB - £849

  • 256GB - £899

