The Saints Row reboot will have three additional DLC episodes

With pre-orders for the Saints Row reboot now being open, more information has surfaced online regarding the game's post-release plans. A listing on Epic Games Store for the title's Gold Edition reveals that its Expansion Pass will contain three distinctive DLC episodes. Not many details about these individual episodes have been revealed, but the post notes that they will all add "their own content to discover within the world of Santo Ileso."

The Expansion Pass is available on PC via Epic Game Store within the Gold and Platinum versions of the game. The Gold version also contains The Idols Anarchy Pack, the Saints Criminal Customs DLC, and the Los Panteros American Muscle Bundle. The Platinum version contains all of the previously mentioned content, but also included is a copy of Saints Row The Third Remastered.

