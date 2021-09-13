The Saints Row reboot will have the "biggest customisation suite of any Saints Row game"

HQ

Saints Row developer Volition has recently published a blog that offers some very juicy details about the upcoming reboot's character customisation and co-op.

The blog details that Saints Row (2022) will feature the "biggest customisation suite of any Saints Row game" which will enable you to "create exactly who you want to play as." According to the post, there will be eight different voices that you can select between (four male and four female) and layered clothing from earlier titles is set to make a return. Also on the subject of customisation, the developers teased that vehicles will a huge array of options and some "big surprises" are set to be shared in the near future.

When it comes to co-op, the post confirmed that the game will support cross-gen sessions enabling players on newer and older hardware to join forces. It was teased too that "some awesome co-op surprises" will be present for players within the reboot.