The Sage Barista Touch Impress does exactly what it says on the tin

In our Hardware Awards of 2023, we couldn't stop going on about the Sage Barista Touch, a coffee machine that really is a mean, bean brewing piece of kit that takes itself seriously and delivers on its promises.

As a pro or upgraded version of that, we've now had a look at the Sage Barista Touch Impress, which looks to really take your coffee game up a notch. It's more expensive than the regular touch, but in our Quick Look we go over why it might be worth the extra spend.

With stainless steel panels, a number of extra design changes, and a few more key alterations, does the Sage Barista Touch Impress stand out compared to its predecessor? Watch the video below to find out: