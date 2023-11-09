The SAG-AFTRA strike has finally ended

HQ

It's been six weeks since the Writers Guild of America reached a tentative agreement and put an end to the writers strike that had put Hollywood on hold for months. Unfortunately, the actors represented by SAG-AFTRA were still not getting what they deserved, so extremely few projects moved an inch even if the writers came back to work. Well, expect to get a ton of good news moving forward.

SAG-AFTRA confirms it has reached a tentative agreement on a new three-year contract with the studios, and with that ending the 118-day strike. All that remains is for the SAG-AFTRA national board to approve of the deal in a meeting tomorrow, but the guild members are already allowed to start working again.

We're obviously not told exactly what this new agreement entails, but at least we know it includes ""above-pattern" minimum compensation increases, unprecedented provisions for consent and compensation that will protect members from the threat of AI, and for the first time establishing a streaming participation bonus". Pension and health caps have also been substantially raised, so it definitely sounds like a good deal.