Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Uncut Gems (Netflix)

The Safdie brothers have officially broken up

The directing duo have decided to go their separate ways after years of working together.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

The directing duo behind Good Time and the phenomenal Uncut Gems are splitting up. The Safdie brothers might not be the most famous filmmaking siblings out there, but they were able to consistently put out quality movies and bring an Oscar-worthy performance out of Adam Sandler of all people.

However, as per Variety, it seems the brothers no longer wish to work together anymore. "It's a natural progression of what we each want to explore," said Benny Safdie, who also insisted that his split with brother Josh was amicable. "I will direct on my own, and I will explore things that I want to explore. I want that freedom right now in my life."

This means no follow up to Uncut Gems, which would've starred Adam Sandler again alongside Megan Thee Stallion. Benny isn't even sure he'll direct with Josh again.

Uncut Gems (Netflix)

Related texts



Loading next content