The Safdie brothers have officially broken up

The directing duo behind Good Time and the phenomenal Uncut Gems are splitting up. The Safdie brothers might not be the most famous filmmaking siblings out there, but they were able to consistently put out quality movies and bring an Oscar-worthy performance out of Adam Sandler of all people.

However, as per Variety, it seems the brothers no longer wish to work together anymore. "It's a natural progression of what we each want to explore," said Benny Safdie, who also insisted that his split with brother Josh was amicable. "I will direct on my own, and I will explore things that I want to explore. I want that freedom right now in my life."

This means no follow up to Uncut Gems, which would've starred Adam Sandler again alongside Megan Thee Stallion. Benny isn't even sure he'll direct with Josh again.