The S26's success continues: Samsung is ramping up production by a full 50%

HQ

You may have heard that Samsung's Galaxy S26 smartphone has been an phenomenal success, and the fact is that it just keeps selling. South Korea's ETNews is now reporting that the success shows no signs of slowing down, leading Samsung to ramp up production by a staggering 50%.

Behind this success are, among other things, successful campaigns in the domestic market offering attractive discounts, but also concerns that the Galaxy S27 will be significantly more expensive due to memory shortages. Furthermore, there's no denying that it's a very impressive smartphone.