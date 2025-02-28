The Ryan Gosling Star Wars movie is set 5-6 years after The Rise of Skywalker

In the immediate future, things look pretty bright for Star Wars, as we'll soon have Andor Season 2 to dig into, but beyond that there's still a lot of content to come, most of it new. And, according to Kathleen Kennedy, a lot of it will be set after the first nine films.

Speaking to Deadline, Kennedy spoke about the upcoming trilogy from Simon Kinberg, confirming it's still in the works and that Kinberg is going to script it. "We're absolutely rolling fast and furiously. That has gone exceptionally well, and he's literally going to script as we speak. We'll see something probably around June," she said. "Simon, if you remember, he did some work with us years ago with the animated show, which was a really wonderful collaborative experience. And he then got very, very busy with X-Men and then recently became available again, and he segued into this space beautifully. We're really excited about where that's headed."

She also spoke about the upcoming Shawn Levy Star Wars film, which will be the next Star Wars movie to enter production after The Mandalorian & Grogu. "That's also in the future. It's all post-[the first] nine. Shawn's is a standalone Star Wars story that'll take place post-[episode] nine, maybe five or six years out," Kennedy explained. "And Mandalorian really stands on its own because there, we're dealing with a whole other era in the New Republic. We have other development going on in that space as well. So that's the space that we're pretty much focused on right at the moment, because obviously with Mandalorian we have a pretty good sense of where that's going. And with this, it's all pretty much new characters. We may bring some of the characters back from the sequel saga, but pretty much new characters."

There will still be prequel projects in the works, such as James Mangold's upcoming film, but it's worth noting that Kennedy seems a lot more realistic about which projects are making it to development, saying there's about three or four at that stage.

Do these projects give you a new hope for Star Wars?