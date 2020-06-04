The Rust app has launched alongside the June update

You're watching Advertisements

Rust+, the official companion app players can use with the sandbox survival title Rust is officially live on Android and iOS devices. The application lets players stay updated on what's going on in their game. This includes giving players the option to receive notifications when their base gets raided, letting them chat, control in-game devices, check the map, track events and more.

Alongside the application launch, the June update releases tonight at 7 pm BST, and it brings plenty of new content to the game as well including new building blocks and Rust+ cross-functionality.