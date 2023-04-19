The Russo Brothers would be up for directing a DC Universe movie

HQ

While we know what the next few years of DC will look like in the entertainment space, thanks to James Gunn previously laying down the foundation for Chapter One: Gods and Monsters, which will properly kick off with the Superman: Legacy movie that has now entered into pre-production, we are waiting to hear which directors and stars will be attached to each project.

And while there has been no confirmation or announcement that The Russo Brothers will be taking a crack at DC following their incredible run at Marvel, the famed duo has stated that they'd be interested in working on a DC film.

Speaking with Comicbook.com, Anthony Russo started by saying: "We don't get asked a lot about DC characters."

His brother, Joe Russo, then picked up and added: "Obviously James over there running it, it would be a no-brainer. We love him to death. We love the direction he's going to take that world in. You know he's gonna be inventive with it."

That doesn't at all mean that we'll be seeing The Russo Brothers leading a DC Universe film anytime soon, but it would be interesting to see if the pair can bring the same level of awe and wonder to Marvel's rival, especially since the pair gave us some of Marvel's best films - be it a couple of Captain Americas or the latest two Avengers films.