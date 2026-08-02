The Russo Brothers won't confirm Avengers: Doomsday's runtime, only noting the movie will be "substantial"

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When tickets started going on-sale for Avengers: Doomsday a few weeks ago, the websites selling such spots featured references of a runtime for the coming flick, noting we should expect one of the longest Marvel movies to date, topping out just below three hours in duration, meaning it won't match up with the titan that is Avengers: Endgame. But perhaps this was more of an estimation than an official runtime.

Speaking with Collider, Anthony Russo (half of the Russo Brothers directorial pairing) commented on the runtime for Avengers: Doomsday, noting nothing has been officially locked in as of yet due to post-production still being underway.

"We're deep in the edit, but we are not finished with the movie. We're still kneading the dough, and we continue to as long as we can because, look, the movie is so complex. It's so layered. There are so many amazing characters in the film. Joe and I love the editing process that we just continue to find new things as we continue to work on the film."

Russo then added when asked precisely about the runtime: "It's too early for us to say what the running time is, but it's substantial."

So maybe there is a chance Avengers: Doomsday becomes the longest Marvel movie to date. We'll just have to wait and see for the time being.