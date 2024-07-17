The Russo Brothers spy universe Citadel is growing with an Italian spinoff

When the Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra-led Citadel debuted on Prime Video, there was a lot of hope that the show would be a big success. It had a monster budget, was headed-up by The Russo Brothers, and there were plans for multiple spinoffs and side projects to create an overarching universe. But the series wasn't great and debuted to disappointing reviews and fan reception and many wondered what would be next for Citadel.

It turns out the next step forward is an Italian spinoff known as Citadel: Diana. It will be set around eight years after the main series where the Citadel faction has been destroyed. Specifically, the plot synopsis states the following:

"Milan, 2030: Eight years ago, the independent global spy agency Citadel was destroyed by the powerful enemy syndicate, Manticore. Since then, Diana Cavalieri (Matilda De Angelis), an undercover Citadel agent, is alone, trapped behind enemy lines as a mole in Manticore. When she finally sees a way out and the chance to disappear forever, the only way to do so is trusting the most unexpected ally, Edo Zani (Lorenzo Cervasio), the heir of Manticore Italy and son of the head of the Italian organization, Ettore Zani (Maurizio Lombardi), who's vying for leadership against the other European families."

Citadel: Diana is executive produced by The Russo Brothers and is directed by Arnaldo Catinari and written by Alessandro Fabbri. It will debut on Prime Video on October 10.