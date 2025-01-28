The Russo brothers are rumoured to be in charge of bringing the X-Men to the MCU

HQ

Marvel's recruitment of the Russo brothers for Captain America: Winter Soldier can only be described as brilliant. Together they delivered some of the best-looking fights ever in Marvel history and they continued to deliver on that score in the sequel Captain America: Civil War. So it's no surprise that they were entrusted with directing Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

Since Marvel has been pretty shaky in recent years, it is also not surprising that they will once again work for Marvel when they direct Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. However, it doesn't seem like their work will stop there. It seems that they will be helming the reboot of the X-Men in the MCU, as per a recent report from insider Daniel Richtman, which was picked up by Geek Tyrant. The report adds that they are said to have a major role in the future of the universe's films.