The Russo brothers admit to using AI in The Electric State

While AI and Hollywood seem largely like opposing forces right now. Many directors and stars are reluctant to embrace technology that is being told it can do their job for them, but the Russo brothers are stepping away from the pack, making use of AI in their latest movie The Electric State.

Speaking to The Times, the directing duo were open to discussing that they'd used AI to modulate voices for the movie, saying what they did could be done by "any ten-year-old could do after watching a TikTok video."

"There's a lot of finger-pointing and hyperbole because people are afraid," Joe Russo continued. "They don't understand. But ultimately you'll see AI used more significantly. Also, AI is in its generative state now, where it has, as we call them, hallucinations. You can't do mission-critical work with something that hallucinates. That is a reason self-driving cars haven't taken over, or why AI surgery is not taking place worldwide. But in its generative state, AI is best suited towards creativity."

Despite the Russos largely being okay with the use of AI and mixing it with filmmaking, this isn't likely to convince the rest of Hollywood that the technology is their friend. This isn't the first time we've heard of a major movie using AI, and it likely won't be the last.

