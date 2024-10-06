The Running Man Remake confirmed to hit cinemas early next year

HQ

The cult classic The Running Man, with its fantastic one-liners and delightfully dystopian world, is returning to theatres in the autumn of 2025. However, it won't be in its original form, but as a remake, with none other than Edgar Wright in the director's chair.

While a remake of the Stephen King story has been known for some time, this is the first time Paramount has given us a concrete date for when we can expect to see the final result.

So, for those of you eager to see how Edgar Wright chooses to recreate the 80s classic, mark November 21, 2025, on your calendar. We also know that Glen Powell, whom we recently saw in Twisters, will play the lead role and attempt to fill Schwarzenegger's old shoes.

Are you excited for The Running Man remake?