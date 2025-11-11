HQ

I've long believed that part of the downfall of cinema as of recent is due to a lack of blockbuster appointment-viewing films. There's a distinct lack of extravagant epics that give you a reason to leave the comfort of your home and to sit in a crowded (or more often than not quite empty) cinema and to experience the magic of the movies once more. It's not the sole reason why the box office is on a downwards trend, but it's a factor without question. It's with this in mind that it gives me so much pleasure to say that you should go to the cinema to catch Edgar Wright's The Running Man.

If few things this year have piqued your interest or given you a reason not to wait five weeks to watch it at home, the sheer bombastic and explosive nature of this all-out action romp is a candidate to head to the cinema and see it on the big screen. This movie is hilarious, gripping, and laden with over-the-top performances and it's everything you could hope for from the action genre.

Built on the foundations of the Arnold Schwarzenegger-led original, this modern re-telling by director Edgar Wright ticks all the right boxes. There's memorable characters portrayed by spell-binding performances, there's witty and smart humour that pokes fun at consumerism and delivers a satire on corporate culture, and there are over-the-top action sequences and moments that are well-choreographed and leave you desperate for more. It's the classic action formula that is being reflected in this film and it all comes together for a roller-coaster ride of thrill that you never want to look away from.

The first act of The Running Man features some of the finest cinema the action genre has offered in some time. There's heartbreaking and complex emotions to dance around while gripping action is interspersed and humour is dotted in for the new viewer to appreciate and fans of the original to adore too. The pacing of the first half or so of this movie is excellent, never giving you a moment to breathe or to settle down, and this is largely in part to the quality performances from the core cast.

For one, Glen Powell is a commanding and gripping lead as "the running man" Ben Richards, an angry and volatile individual frustrated and maddened by the corruption and imbalance of the world he inhabits. His rage is only exacerbated by corporate executives like Josh Brolin's Dan Killian, the person in charge of The Running Man game show and a twisted and vile persona driven by the ratings his series produces. Match this up with one of Colman Domingo's finest performances to date as the eccentric show host Bobby Thompson, Lee Pace as the indomitable lead hunter Evan McCone, and Emilia Jones as a young woman hooked into the proceedings by being in the wrong place at the wrong time. The point is, the cast never misses a beat and it doesn't matter who is on screen, you will be impressed with their performances.

So yes, it's a pretty well put together action experience with quality visuals and set pieces matched up with memorable performances from the main stars and even the more infrequent characters too. It's violent and exciting, surprising and hilarious, but it's also a film that somewhat suffers from the same vices as many action epics, in that it simply cannot maintain the absurdly high pacing it lays out to begin with. It's a bit like a firework in many senses, in that you follow the rocket steadily zooming into the sky and then see the fizzle and dazzle of the explosion, wowed by its presence only for it to fade slowly away. The Running Man is a tad like this, except just as you think the show is over there's one final trick up its sleeve, a last hurrah that thrills and excites. It's a reflection of The Running Man game show in that sense too, as the opening is electric and crazy and then there's a slower period as the hunters chase their prey, all before an explosive finale where a conclusion is reached. Uneven, you could say, but perhaps a product of its unattainable standards at the same time.

Still, all things considered, The Running Man is a fantastic action blockbuster. For its just over two-hour-long runtime, you're treated to a no-brakes thrill ride that constantly looks to surprise and keep you on the edge of your seats. It pays homage to the original while treading its own path, and the casting choices and the performances each star delivers are some of their finest to date. Watch this on the big screen and ideally in IMAX, because the set pieces and action sequences are gripping and spectacular and you will have a lot of fun seeing whether Powell's Richards can go the distance and beat 'impossible' The Running Man.