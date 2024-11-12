The rumour of Arcane getting 5 seasons was never true, according to creators

HQ

Arcane Season 2 is out now. Well, at least the first part of it is, as with the first season, we're getting the story of the successor in different acts. By the end of Season 2 Act 3, we'll have the complete story of Arcane, but according to a Variety article, the show was initially budgeted for five seasons.

So, what happened? Well, according to a TechRadar interview with Arcane creators Christian Linke and Alex Yee, the idea of five seasons was a prank blown out of proportion. "When we started building out the story after the pilot [that we showed internally at Riot], that's when we were like 'Okay, it's going to be two seasons,'" said Linke. "It was never the plan for it to last five seasons."

"We still hadn't had the green light for a full season. At the time, Nicolo thought it would be really funny to pull me into a room and say 'Hey, I know you haven't had the green light yet, and I decided I'm not going to give it to you'. I sat there, looking pretty upset, before he added 'Because I'm giving you the go-ahead for five seasons!'. We both laughed."

"It's almost the opposite of what people have interpreted it [the five-season rumour] to be," said Yee.

We'll have to see if Riot and Netflix can team up for some more League of Legends adaptations in the future. There are plenty of stories to be told, after all, and with the success of Arcane, it's clear people will be around to watch.