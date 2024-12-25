The Rule of Jenny Pen: Stephen King's new favorite horror movie reveals terrifying puppet image

HQ

As 2024 draws to a close, horror fans are already buzzing about the upcoming release of The Rule of Jenny Pen in 2025. This chilling tale, based on Owen Marshall's novel and directed by James Ashcroft, follows an elderly judge recovering from a stroke, who becomes the target of a fellow resident's terrifying puppet, Jenny Pen. With notable performances by Geoffrey Rush and John Lithgow, the film has already garnered praise from none other than Stephen King, who recently called it one of the best horror movies of the year.

The latest glimpse of the film offers a closer look at Jenny Pen herself—a bald, baby-like doll with piercing, glowing eyes. In an exclusive image shared by Screen Rant, the puppet's unsettling presence is captured from the perspective of a character lying in bed, giving it an otherworldly, menacing vibe.

While the puppet is undeniably the film's standout horror element, The Rule of Jenny Pen delves deeper into themes of aging and the fears that come with it. As Mortensen (Rush) battles both physical and psychological torment, he struggles to communicate the terror he's experiencing to the staff at his retirement home, who dismiss his claims as delusions.

With the film set to premiere on Shudder in 2025, horror lovers are eager to see if The Rule of Jenny Pen lives up to the hype. Are you ready to face the eerie world of Jenny Pen, or will you be keeping your distance from this terrifying puppet?