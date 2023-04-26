Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

The RTX 4070's price is falling due to stagnant sales

The GPU has only been on the market for a couple of weeks.

HQ

Retailers in the EU are dropping the price of the RTX 4070 due to stagnant sales of the new graphics card. A German retailer has dropped the price of the GPU below the €600 mark, for example.

There are a few reasons for this stagnation, but it seems that as is the case with the 40 series as a whole, there isn't an overwhelming amount of demand for the 4070. Even with performance that improves upon a 3080, there still doesn't seem to be enough power in this GPU to have it sell out like Nvidia's previous generation did.

US prices are still holding strong, but if Nvidia are looking to make the 4070 sell as well as its previous cards of a similar performance tier, another price drop may be needed before consumers think about parting with their cash.

Thanks, Wccftech.

