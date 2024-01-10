The RTX 4070 Super is here and we've given it a look

HQ

As expected, at CES 2024 Nvidia announced their new line of Super series cards for the RTX 4070, 4070 Ti, and 4080. These cards are set to offer a better level of performance than their non-Super variant, but we've managed to get our hands on a 4070 Super to see if that's the case.

In our latest Quick Look video, we sat down with the card for a few minutes, opened it up, and took a look at the specifications. With 7,158 CUDA cores, 224 fourth gen Tensor cores and 224 texture units, as well as 12 gigs of DDR6X memory, this GPU is expected to beat the 3090, which makes it quite a heavy hitter.

Can it live up to these expectations, though? Find out in the full Quick Look video below: