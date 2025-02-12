The Royal Shakespeare Company is working on its first-ever video game

HQ

The Royal Shakespeare Company is dipping its toe into video games for the first time, in a collaboration with a former GTA developer. The game will be an adaptation of Macbeth, but it sounds a lot different from what you might expect.

The game, coming from developer iNK Stories, is called Lili. It's set in Iran, and the title character is played by Cannes Best Actress winner Zar Amir. Combining live-action and interactive storytelling, it's described as a "screen-life thriller."

"We're really calling this genre a 'screen-life thriller', with the idea that all of this is transpiring on your desktop," iNK co-founder Navid Khonsari told Eurogamer. "The real focus for that is we want to embrace a large audience, people that naturally might not see themselves as wanting to play games."

Khonsari was previously the cinematic director on Grand Theft Auto III, Vice City, and San Andreas. This isn't the first time we've seen Shakespeare and GTA crossover, as recently an adaptation of Hamlet set entirely in Grand Theft Auto V has been winning over critics and audiences.

This is an ad:

"Obviously all of Shakespeare's stories have transcended both time and culture, being adapted in multiple different ways... but not in this form," Khonsari said. "For us, the challenge of it and the adaptation of it and making something interactive, putting the audience at the centre of this incredible story that has so many climactic moments and allow you to be in the middle of that rather than being somebody that's just observing it, was not just a great challenge, but also what a great story!"

Lili is due to be released later this year.

This is an ad: