The Roses pits Benedict Cumberbatch against Olivia Colman

If you've been searching for a witty, picturesque, and well-acted flick to indulge in this summer, Searchlight Pictures may just have the film for you. The production company has just presented the first glimpse at The Roses, which is a romantic comedy-drama film that follows a couple whose relationship steadily falls to pieces.

The Roses is based on the novel by Warren Adler called The War of the Roses, and it's a film that has been written by Tony McNamara (The Favourite, The Great, Poor Things) and directed by Jay Roach (Austin Powers, Meet the Parents, Bombshell). It stars Benedict Cumberbatch and Olivia Colman in the leading roles, but also features a bunch of other promising stars, be it Andy Samberg, Allison Janney, Ncuti Gatwa, Belinda Bromilow, Sunita Mani, Jamie Demetriou, Zoe Chao, and Kate McKinnon.

With The Roses set to premiere in cinemas on August 29, you can see the trailer and synopsis for the film below. For those looking to watch the film from home, it's worth noting that Searchlight Pictures' movies tend to come to Disney+ very quickly. No date or timeline on this has been given, but you can already see Nightbitch, A Real Pain, O'Dessa, and more via the streamer.

"Life seems easy for picture-perfect couple Ivy (Olivia Colman) and Theo (Benedict Cumberbatch): successful careers, a loving marriage, great kids. But beneath the façade of their supposed ideal life, a storm is brewing - as Theo's career nosedives while Ivy's own ambitions take off, a tinderbox of fierce competition and hidden resentment ignites."