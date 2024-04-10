The Rogue Prince of Persia will debut as an Early Access title next month

Ubisoft is having an absolute nightmare with leaks as of late. Not only did it manage to leak its own Star Wars Outlaws trailer, but recently a whole slew of rumours and reports have done the rounds claiming that the Dead Cells support studio Evil Empire is working on a roguelike Prince of Persia game. Those reports weren't wrong.

The Rogue Prince of Persia, as the game is dubbed, will be a pure roguelike experience that sees players using the Prince's traditional platforming and melee combat action to traverse and work their way through a vibrant and dangerous world.

Unlike Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, The Rogue Prince of Persia will be arriving in an Early Access state to begin with, and only on PC for that matter. Evil Empire will only be dropping the game with a small amount of its ultimate content, with the intent of developing and improving the game with user feedback ahead of an inevitable 1.0 launch.

As for when the Early Access arrival will be, this is set for May 15, 2024, meaning in just over one month. You can get a further glimpse into this game by reading our full preview on it right here.