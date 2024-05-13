The Rogue Prince of Persia trailer reveals new release date

HQ

It seems like everyone is playing Hades II these days, so it's quite understandable that Ubisoft and Evil Empire decided to delay The Rogue Prince of Persia last week. Not that we have to wait much longer than expected.

Today's gameplay trailer reveals that The Rogue Prince of Persia will launch as Steam Early Access on the 27th of May. We're also told this version will cost $19.99, but that it'll be discounted to an unspecified amount at launch. The developers hope this will be enough to steal some of Hades II's spotlight, and that Hollow Knight: Silksong doesn't shadow-drop during the PlayStation Showcase, Xbox Game Showcase or some other upcoming event in the near future...