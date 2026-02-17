The Rogue Prince of Persia nears 1 million players, physical Collector's Editions out this year

HQ

The Rogue Prince of Persia developers at Evil Empire might be working in tandem with Motion Twin to create the Castlevania: Belmont's Curse game right now, but that doesn't mean they'll be leaving behind the great Prince of Persia roguelike they fully released last year.

The Rogue Prince of Persia has two main updates planned for this Spring, as per a new Steam post. Firstly, though, as it is the year of the fire horse, it seems the developers have been inspired to create a new tool which sends a herd of flaming horses at your enemies. The first update is a bit less focused on fire, as it introduces a new element to The Rogue Prince of Persia.

Freeze does what it says on the tin, and there's also a new weapon to try it out with in the slingshot. The Breathless update also includes Arenas, a higher difficulty, new tools, medallions, and a tutorial rework.

The End Game Update is - as you might expect - focused on the end of the game. There'll be a new parkour mode, more challenges, and even pets brought in. As the developers at Evil Empire look ahead to 2026, they see a bright future for The Rogue Prince of Persia. The game has reached almost a million players across all platforms, and is getting a vinyl as well as physical Collector's Editions later this year.