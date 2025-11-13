The Rogue Prince of Persia launches on Nintendo Switch and Switch 2 next month

HQ

Evil Empire's side-scrolling Price of Persia rogulike has already released on Xbox Series X/S, PC, and PS5, but just before we see the year come to a close we'll see our favourite formerly purple Prince dash onto new platforms in the Nintendo Switch and Switch 2 release.

As you can see in the video below, The Rogue Prince of Persia comes to Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 on the 16th of December, giving us something to pass the time in the usually quiet period leading up to Christmas. The Rogue Prince of Persia seems quite perfect for the on-the-go gaming of the Nintendo Switch and its successor. As a roguelite, The Rogue Prince of Persia lets you pull out your Switch or Switch 2, do a run, and pop it away again, progressing a bit more with each session.

If you're not yet aware of the game, The Rogue Prince of Persia sees you as the titular Prince of Persia, stuck in a timeloop on the worst day in your life as barbarian hordes are invading your home. Fight them off or die trying as you seek to make your best victory out of your worst day in a game we thoroughly enjoyed in our network review.