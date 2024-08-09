The Rogue Prince of Persia gets more reckless in new content update

HQ

The nimble The Rogue Prince of Persia, despite having a somewhat humbler birth than its "twin" brother The Lost Crown, has continued to update and offer improvements here and there to its fun roguelite platforming experience, as we told you in our impressions.

Now, however, we get a huge update, which is available now, called "Warrior's Ascension". Evil Empire goes all out in this patch, and among other things adds new progressive difficulty levels, a new skill tree, a new enemy (the knife-thrower) and other small improvements.

They've also outlined the roadmap of content coming to the PC game between now and the end of the year, so fans of the "other" Prince of Persia will be pleased. Check out the video below.