The Rogue Prince of Persia doubles its content next week

HQ

You might not be aware, but it has been a damn good year for Prince of Persia in terms of game releases. Both The Rogue Prince of Persia and Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown were well-received upon their releases, even if the latter didn't quite hit its lofty sales expectations.

The Rogue Prince of Persia launched in early access this year, meaning there's still a lot of work to be done. If you've been playing since launch, and have grown tired of what you've seen so far, the game is doubling its content from the 21st of November, which is next Thursday.

We'll see new biomes, bosses, a new story act, and more. Also, the game's visual style has been greatly improved, adding a whole new level of detail. Check out all the changes in the trailer below: