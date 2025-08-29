The Rogue Prince of Persia developers explain how they prepped for waves of new players with the 1.0 launch

HQ

The Rogue Prince of Persia had a very successful time in early access. It didn't linger too long, so players didn't wonder whether the game would ever see a 1.0 launch, and it constantly took on player feedback in order to produce improvements over time.

However, every early access game has its challenges, and at Gamescom we got to ask Evil Empire's marketing manager Matthew Houghton and The Rogue Prince of Persia's art director Dylan Eurlings about how they met one of those challenges. Specifically, we asked how difficult it was to balance the game knowing at the launch of 1.0 there would be waves of new players contending with the hardcore vets.

"We tried to make it accessible to everyone first," said Houghton. "And then you could make a run, not easily, but if you know action roguelikes, you could probably do your first run in a couple of hours. But we've got a ton of difficulty levels you can add afterwards. You customize yourself...there's so many things to discover...So, yeah, our idea was to make it more accessible than other Action Roguelikes, but afterwards you can tailor it to be how you want, basically."

It seemed that player customisation has helped draw a lot of people to The Rogue Prince of Persia. If you want to find out more secrets about the lead-up to the 1.0 launch, and hear a quick discussion on the Prince of Persia movie, check out our full interview below: