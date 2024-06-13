The Rogue Prince of Persia developer reveals the secret behind the game's visual style

HQ

The Rogue Prince of Persia made its early access debut last month, and while fans have been loving getting into the parkour and combat of the new roguelite, if there's one thing that stands out above all the rest, it is the unique visual style of The Rogue Prince of Persia.

Speaking with art director Dylan Eurlings, we chatted a bit about what went into making that art style come to life. "So we went for a very stylized look with bright and vivid colours," he said. "We want that if you look at the thumbnail of the game, you know it's the Rogue Prince of Persia. It's not any other game. And so far, we are happy with the reception of it. For sure, it's not a style for everyone, but the people that like it, they actually love it a lot. And that's great."

Speaking further on the animations, Eurlings said: "The movement is really important. We want the player to always be moving, staying in the flow state. And so the animations had to be helping that. So it's fluid, but it's also very responsive."

Check out our full interview below with Evil Empire for more details on the latest big update for The Rogue Prince of Persia.