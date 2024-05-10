The Rogue Prince of Persia delayed to avoid Hades II

HQ

Exactly one month ago, Ubisoft and Evil Empire announced that The Rogue Prince of Persia was set to launch as Early Access on the 15th of May. Those plans have changed, but not just because the developers need more time to polish the experience.

Evil Empire reveals that The Rogue Prince of Persia has been delayed to later this month, and that a specific release date will be announced on Monday. We're told that the reason for this is that basically everyone, including the developers of Ubisoft's second Prince of Persia game in 2024, are playing Hades II, so they want to avoid vanishing in the freshest and darkest shadow of Supergiant Games' brilliant Early Access game.

They'll obviously also use this additional time to polish the game and add some more content. A smart move, as Hades II has been praised for already feeling like a finished masterpiece.

Do you think this will be enough for The Rogue Prince of Persia to steal some of Hades II's spotlight?