Star Fox Zero

The Rogue One writer wants to make a Star Fox movie

Following a redesign, Gary Whitta has announced his desire to make a movie based on the new-look characters.

Earlier this week, we reported on the glorious Star Fox re-designs made by God of War's art designer, Raf Grassetti. And we were not the only ones who were impressed, it seems. Rogue One: A Star Wars Story writer Gary Whitta also seemed to really like Grassetti's work, and made the following remark about the picture below on Twitter:

"I want to write this animated movie."

And as we said at the time, we really wouldn't mind a game with this look either. And if we can't get that but could get a Whitta-written movie instead - we'd be down for that as well. Make it happen, Nintendo!

