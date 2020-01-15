The Rogue One writer wants to make a Star Fox movie

Earlier this week, we reported on the glorious Star Fox re-designs made by God of War's art designer, Raf Grassetti. And we were not the only ones who were impressed, it seems. Rogue One: A Star Wars Story writer Gary Whitta also seemed to really like Grassetti's work, and made the following remark about the picture below on Twitter:

"I want to write this animated movie."

And as we said at the time, we really wouldn't mind a game with this look either. And if we can't get that but could get a Whitta-written movie instead - we'd be down for that as well. Make it happen, Nintendo!