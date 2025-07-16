The Rockstar Games Social Club comes to an end after 13 years

HQ

The Rockstar Games Social Club has been around for more than a decade but it has recently come to an end. As discovered earlier this week by Rockstar Games and Take-Two news insider videotechuk_, the Social Club link now directs to the Rockstar Games home page.

Things like the Rockstar Games Launcher aren't impacted, so don't worry if you mostly play your favourite games through it, and Social Club elements like your GTA Online Crews can still be accessed, too.

Rather than appearing to be a total shutdown and abandonment of Social Club, it appears that Rockstar may be rebooting the outdated platform ahead of the launch of Grand Theft Auto VI. With the May 26, 2026 release looming, it's unlikely Rockstar will still want players being targeted easily by hackers and account thieves through the shaky platform that was the old Social Club.