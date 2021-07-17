The Rock's Black Adam costume is "not your typical DC or Marvel padded muscle suit"

Ever since Dwayne Johnson was cast as Black Adam, the massively popular actor has been expressing his excitement in playing the DC character. Now, as the movie is in the process of filming, Johnson has shared a behind-the-scenes picture of him on the set, including a look at him in the Black Adam suit from behind.

The post on Instagram by Johnson states, "This image of Black Adam from behind gives you a tactile sense of the absolute massive scale and size of our movie.

You also see a little of the intricate and beautiful textured detail of Black Adam's body suit.

(this is not your typical DC or Marvel padded muscle suit)".

Black Adam will see Johnson bring the titular anti-hero into live-action, and will see the introduction of the Justice Society to the DC Extended Universe, as Black Adam will be set in the same universe as Shazam!

As for when we will get to see Black Adam in cinemas, it is planned to release on July 29, 2022, which is around one year before Shazam: Fury of the Gods is expected to release, despite that also being in the process of filming.

