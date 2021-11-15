The Rock wants to be the next James Bond

HQ

Now that the era of Daniel Craig as the iconic spy employed in Her Majesty's Secret Service is over, the question of who will be taking over the role of titular character of James Bond is up in the air. While we already know that the search for the actor who will take up the role won't begin until 2022, as was previously revealed by 007 producer Barbara Broccoli, it's still a blast to speculate who might be a front runner come that time.

One actor that you probably wouldn't have pinned for the role is Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, who has recently spoken about how he would like to play the role, during an interview with Esquire where he was asked about his family's legacy in the series.

"Yes, my grandfather was a Bond villain in You Only Live Twice with Sean Connery. Very, very cool. I would like to follow in his footsteps and be the next Bond. I don't want to be a villain. Gotta be Bond."

Johnson's latest movie has just hit Netflix recently. The blockbuster flick Red Notice sees Johnson star alongside Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot as a CIA agent working with a renowned art thief to take down another art thief in a globe-trotting big-budget adventure. You can read our review of the movie here.