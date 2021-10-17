The Rock still considers being US president

HQ

There aren't a whole lot of similarities between Donald Trump and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson at a first glance, but both of them have wrestled in the WWE and considered being the president of the United States without any previous political experience. For Donald Trump, this led to one term in the White House, while The Rock still hasn't decided if he will run.

But he hasn't given up on the idea. In a recent interview with Variety, The Rock reveals that he has done "a small amount of research and analysis to see where this comes from and to see what it could look like in the future". He also adds that "indicators are all very positive - in, for example, 2024, and in, for example, 2028". And if he would run and go all the way, he says it would be his "honor to serve you, the people".

There is a small catch though, as he openly admits:

"You know, at the end of the day, I don't know the first thing about politics. I don't know the first thing about policy. I care deeply about our country. I care about every f-king American who bleeds red, and that's all of them. And - there's no delusion here - I may have some decent leadership qualities, but that doesn't necessarily make me a great presidential candidate. That's where I am today."

The Rock has previously generally been perceived as a Republican, and has been a speaker at the Republican National Convention. In the latest election, he did however endorse president Joe Biden, which means it hard to know which party he would side with.

The latest released movie from The Rock was Jungle Cruise, which was released this summer in theatres and Disney+ (Premier Access, fully included on November 12), and his next movie is Red Notice which is launching on Netflix November 12. Next year we'll see the busy actor in the DC superhero movie Black Adam.

If The Rock really wants to try and become US president in 2024, we probably won't see a whole lot of him in motion pictures for the next couple of years. It wouldn't be the first time a movie star became president in the US, with Ronald Reagan being the first one (1981 - 1989) who starred in 53 films.

What do you think of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson as a president?