The Rock set to voice Krypto the Superdog in animated DC League of Super-Pets movie

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has become one of the most sought after stars in Hollywood, following being involved in a whole range of major franchises, such as Fast and the Furious and Jumanji, but the action star had never really dabbled in superhero flicks before his casting as Black Adam in the live-action DC movie.

However, that seemed to open the floodgates as The Rock has now been cast as Krypto the Superdog in the animated film DC League of Super-Pets, which is said to premiere next May, on the 20th to be exact.

This does mean that the movie will be premiering around the same time as Mission Impossible 7, and John Wick: Chapter 4, which is pretty stark competition for a superhero movie.

No word has been revealed just yet as to what the plot will involve, but considering DC sort of has the bases covered with movies tailored to older audiences thanks to the DCEU, there's a good chance this will be made for younger DC fans.

As for who will star alongside Johnson, more cast members are expected to be revealed "in the near future", as Deadline reports.