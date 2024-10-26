The Rock 'n' Roll horror film Trick or Treat is being released on 4K Blu-ray.

HQ

The charming 80s is packed to the brim with all sorts of cult and B-movies. So, hearing that yet another of these old forgotten gems is getting a new chance to shine in the spotlight warms our hearts with joy.

Synapse Films has plans to release the rock-infused horror film Trick or Treat on 4K Blu-ray in the coming weeks. Apparently, the distributor had planned the launch for Halloween, but due to unforeseen circumstances, they've had to push the premiere back slightly.

If you want, though, you can go ahead and preorder a copy right now. As expected with releases from Synapse, it's loaded with exciting bonus features, and Trick or Treat is no exception.

4K restoration from the original 35mm camera negative mastered in Dolby Vision (HDR10 compatible) and approved by Director of Photography Robert Elswit

Lossless English DTS-HD Master Audio of the original 2.0 theatrical mix and an all-new 5.1 surround sound mix

Audio commentary with director Charles Martin Smith, moderated by filmmaker Mark Savage

Audio interviews with writer/producer Michael S. Murphey and writer Rhet Topham, moderated by film historian Michael Felsher

Audio conversation with Paul Corupe and Allison Lang, authors of Satanic Panic: Pop-Cultural Paranoia in the 1980s

Rock & Shock: The Making of "Trick or Treat" - An all-new retrospective featuring director Charles Martin Smith, actors Marc Price, Glen Morgan, Elise Richards, and Larry Sprinkle, writer/producer Joel Soisson, costume designer Jill Ohanneson, assistant set costumer Francine Decoursey, construction foreman Tom Jones, Jr., special make-up effects artist Everett Burrell, music executive producer Stephen E. Smith, composer Christopher Young, and a special appearance by Gene Simmons

In The Spotlight: A Tribute to Tony Fields featuring interviews with the late actor's family and friends

Horror's Hallowed Grounds: The Filming Locations of "Trick or Treat" with Sean Clark

"After Midnight" music video

Theatrical Trailers, TV Spots and Radio Spots

Still Gallery featuring optional audio interview with still photographer Phillip V. Caruso

Vintage electronic press kit

Do you remember Trick or Treat, and will you be trying to get your hands on this 4K Blu-ray?