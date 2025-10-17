The rock legend Ace Frehley has passed away

HQ

A week ago, guitarist Ace Frehley's official Instagram account announced that he was canceling all his gigs in 2025 for medical reasons. Unfortunately, he did not recover and sadly passed away yesterday at the age of 74.

Ace Frehley was one of the four original members of the rock band Kiss and a skilled guitarist. He played with Kiss in the role of Spaceman from 1973 to 1982, before leaving to pursue other projects. In 1978, Kiss recorded solo albums, with Frehley's quickly becoming the best-selling of the four. In 1996, he made a comeback with the group and played for another six years.

Here in the gaming world, we have been able to enjoy Frehley's contributions in several ways, not least in Guitar Hero and Rock Band, but also in games such as Kiss Pinball and Kiss Psycho Circus: The Nightmare Child.

We would, of course, like to take this opportunity to thank the old legend for all his wonderful music.








