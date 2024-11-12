The Rock comments on pee bottles allegations: "Yeah. That happens"

HQ

Earlier this year, there was a slate of rumours and allegations made against Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson that suggested that he was frequently late, often peed in bottles on movie sets instead of simply using the toilet, and that he was deliberately slowing production on his now released holiday flick Red One. When these allegations came out, The Rock didn't even take the time of day to address them, but in a recent interview with GQ, he has now spoken up.

When asked whether the allegations about peeing in a bottle was authentic or not, Johnson replied by adding, "Yeah. That happens."

He then also addressed the late rumours, stating: "Yeah, that happens too. But not that amount by the way. That was a bananas amount. That's crazy. Ridiculous." In fact, Johnson went as far as to claim that the rest of the allegations and rumours were simply "bullshit".

While Johnson was pretty candid about peeing in bottles, even the director of Red One and the Johnson-starred Jumanji films, Jake Kasdan, and his Red One co-star Chris Evans have defended the ex-wrestler for being late.

Kasdan adds: "He can be late sometimes, but such is Hollywood—that's the case with everybody. Honestly, I've made three big movies with him. I've never seen him be anything but great to every single person on the set."

While Evans notes: "This is something that the producers, the director, and it's all his team, so they all know this. So it's all basic. It's not like he's late unexpectedly, and I wouldn't even call it late. He comes in slightly later on certain mornings, but it's part of the plan. It's worked into the schedules and everyone knows it, so he shows up when he's scheduled to show up."

