The Rock and John Cena return to WWE as it heads to Netflix

As WWE moved away from network television for the first time, and headed into the realm of streaming with Netflix, the sports-entertainment company wanted to make sure we all remembered the debut episode of Monday Night Raw on Netflix.

Not only were there massive matches like CM Punk versus Seth Rollins and Liv Morgan versus Rhea Ripley, but we also got plenty of guest appearances. Heralding his last year before retirement, John Cena made an appearance, where he also announced he'd be taking part in the 2025 Royal Rumble.





The Rock also appeared. Having made his wrestling comeback at Wrestlemania last year, big Dwayne was here once more in a squared circle to show tribute to his real-life cousin Roman Reigns.

The Undertaker also made a cameo appearance following Rhea Ripley's big win, and with all these guest appearances, we're left wondering how WWE will manage to follow on from this with each following Raw.