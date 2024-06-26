The Rock and Chris Evans save Santa Claus in new Red One trailer

Is the summer heat really unbearable for you right now? Then chill out with the newly released trailer for the frosty Christmas flick Red One, in which The Rock plays, seemingly, himself in Amazon MGM Studio's big Christmas effort. The action flick, which revolves around Santa's kidnapping, also stars Chris Evans, Lucy Liu and J.K. Simmons. Simmons in the cast. Red One opens in cinemas on 15 November.

Får trailern dig på julhumör, månne?

Synopsis:

After a shocking abduction from the North Pole, the Commander of the E.L.F. Task Force must partner with the world's most infamous bounty hunter to save Christmas.