The Robocop: Rogue City studio is working on an "unannounced action RPG project"

Many people, us included, were impressed by how well developer Teyon managed to bring the original Robocop to life in last year's action blockbuster Robocop: Rogue City.

Of course, many are wondering what their next project will be, with some hoping for a new Robocop adventure. But that doesn't seem to be the case. Eagle-eyed Reddit users note that the studio has posted job listings that give us some clues about what they have in store.

In particular, we can see that Teyon is working on an "unannounced action RPG project", which is apparently being developed with Unreal Engine 5 and will be released for "PC and console". In addition to Robocop, Teyon has previously worked on Terminator: Resistance and Rambo: The Video Game, and it seems that they may continue to work with classic movie franchises as they also need a cutscene designer who has "experience in working with actors on set".

We're guessing it'll be about two years before we find out what they have in store, but considering how good Robocop: Rogue City was - we're genuinely curious.