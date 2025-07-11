The Roblox boss wants to turn the platform into a virtual dating site

HQ

Since at least 2023, Roblox founder and CEO David Baszucki has openly discussed the idea of adding a dating feature to the platform. But only for users aged 17 and up, and only for those who go through ID verification.

The goal is to make it easier and more accessible for adults to meet virtually on Roblox, for example to see if there's chemistry before meeting up in real life. With this move, Baszucki aims to reach an older audience (17+), a demographic that's rapidly growing on Roblox, where nearly 22% of users are reportedly between the ages of 17 and 24.

Unsurprisingly, the proposal has been met with resistance and criticism. Especially since nearly half of Roblox's user base is under 13. And even though the dating feature would be aimed strictly at adults, many still worry about increased interaction between kids and adults on the platform. Critics argue it could make it easier for adults to reach minors, which would be both ethically questionable and potentially dangerous.

Baszucki argues that Roblox is no longer just a place for children. Since its launch, the platform has expanded into education, virtual socializing, and entertainment for a broader audience. By officially supporting dating, he believes Roblox could mature into an alternative to traditional apps like Tinder or Hinge, but tied to users' real identities.

What do you think of the idea? Pure madness or kinda fun?