The Robin movie Dynamic Duo is getting a rewrite at DC

Dynamic Duo, the film following Jason Todd and Dick Grayson as orphan thieves fighting to survive on the streets of Gotham, is getting a rewrite. The film will now be penned by Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weben.

Neustadter and Weben are best-known for their work on 500 Days of Summer and The Disaster Artist. The film will still be an animated feature, with a mix of traditional animation, puppetry, animatronics work and CGI, making it sound unlike anything we've seen before.

TheWrap notes that Warner Bros. hasn't officially made a comment on the rewrite, but the film is slated for a launch in June 2028, so there doesn't seem to be any rush at the moment. The Batman's director Matt Reeves will be producing, alongside James Gunn and DC co-head Peter Safran.