The Robin movie Dynamic Duo is getting a rewrite at DC
Matt Reeves is set to produce the animated movie following Dick Grayson and Jason Todd.
Dynamic Duo, the film following Jason Todd and Dick Grayson as orphan thieves fighting to survive on the streets of Gotham, is getting a rewrite. The film will now be penned by Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weben.
Neustadter and Weben are best-known for their work on 500 Days of Summer and The Disaster Artist. The film will still be an animated feature, with a mix of traditional animation, puppetry, animatronics work and CGI, making it sound unlike anything we've seen before.
TheWrap notes that Warner Bros. hasn't officially made a comment on the rewrite, but the film is slated for a launch in June 2028, so there doesn't seem to be any rush at the moment. The Batman's director Matt Reeves will be producing, alongside James Gunn and DC co-head Peter Safran.