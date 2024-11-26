The Robbie Williams biopic lost millions because of the Queen's death

HQ

The death of the Queen proved to be quite a blow not only to the British public, but also to the production of the Robbie Williams biopic, Better Man. The film was initially meant to begin filming just days after the Queen's passing.

The permits had been readied, and the crew was excited to begin production in September 2023. However, director Michael Gracey told HELLO (via Metro) that they couldn't begin shooting the elaborate musical sequence that required the closing of Regent Street due to a national period of mourning.

"On the Friday we were feeling very buoyant, because the first night of filming was Sunday night, and we got a call from the Crown Estate to tell us that the queen had just died and we wouldn't be shooting because there's 10 days of mourning," he said. "So we lost all of the money. There's no insurance for the death of the queen."

And so, millions of dollars were lost on the days where Better Man couldn't be filmed, but the sequence remains in the film, despite it nearly not being included altogether. It was just shot at a different time.

