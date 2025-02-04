The roadmap for the 2025 Halo Championship Series has been released

HQ

The plans for the 2025 Halo Championship Series have been confirmed. The season, which will kick off in March and run all the way until late October, will feature several different tournaments all before the World Championship once again returns to Seattle.

The first event will include various qualifiers and open tournaments all leading up to the Arlington Major between April 18-20. The main event here will see $250,000 on the line to be won.

The next tournament will lead to the Dallas Open, which while having an open qualifier and a regular qualifier beforehand, will not be a Major itself, but rather an event where a wide array of teams can compete. The prizing for this event is unclear, but we do know that it will happen between May 23-25 at Dreamhack Dallas.

Then comes the Salt Lake City Major, with the main action planned for between August 1-3 and where $250,000 is on the line. Once again, various qualifiers and open tournaments will take place prior to this event.

Last of all will be a final Major planned for sometime in early autumn. We don't yet know the location or the exact date, but it will have a qualifier and open prior as expected, and if the other Majors are anything to go by, $250,000 will likely be on the line.

To cap off the season is the World Championship between October 24-26. Here $1 million will be on the line for the best teams in the world to fight over when the action unfolds in Seattle.

You can see the full 2025 roadmap below.