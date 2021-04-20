The roadmap for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3 has been unveiled

You're watching Advertisements

We're only a few days out until the next season of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Call of Duty: Warzone begins on April 22, and while we've had teasers about how the new season will be affecting Warzone, the recently revealed roadmap has pretty much confirmed our expectations.

Shown off in a blog post, season three will be featuring not only an update to the Warzone map, but it will be bringing new maps (many of which are from previous Black Ops games) and game modes to multiplayer. It has also been revealed that both games will be getting a whole list of new Operators (including a Black Ops Cold War Captain Price variant) and six new weapons, three of which will be available at the launch of the new season.

Aside from the announcement of the baseball bat melee weapon coming later in the season and the addition of Sticks and Stones as a playable mode, this season is also bringing a new Outbreak mission that will expand the Zombies mode, as well as a new Strafe Run scorestreak for multiplayer, and even plenty of events, including one called "The Hunt for Adler" that will reward players with a unique Adler Operator skin upon completing all of the challenges.

The roadmap does state that the Warzone map will be getting an update, but as to what that might be that remains unknown currently. The blog post does state "further instructions" will be coming at 8pm BST / 9pm CEST on April 21, so keep an eye out for that.

As a final note, the blog post does reveal the file sizes for the update, so if you're tight for space on your PC or console, be sure to see how much you're going to need to free up before the new season drops in a few days.