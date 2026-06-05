The road to the World Championships has begun in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel

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Competitive Yu-Gi-Oh! duellists are sorting their decks and readying their cards ahead of the World Championships in August. Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links has already kicked off its in-game event, letting players compete for their spot in Worlds, and now it's Master Duel's turn.

As outlined in a press release, Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel's WCS qualifiers not only allow you to prove you're the best duellist around, but if you're successful with another couple of duellists you can get a spot for yourself and two teammates at the event. The WCS qualifiers are set in a two-stage event, which begins with the 1st Stage taking place between the 10th and 22nd of June.

The Regional Qualifiers will then take the best of the 1st Stage and put them to the test on the 19th to the 22nd of June. Competition is set to be fierce, as only the best can earn their chance to compete in Tokyo.

If you just love to duel and don't care about taking part in competitions, then there's still plenty for you to enjoy in the Master Duel Road to Worlds event. Players will get commemorative rewards for logging in, including gems, an ultra rare card, and more. Get more information on the full campaign here.