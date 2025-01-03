The Rise of the Golden Idol designer reveals new detective game

One of the designers behind The Rise of the Golden Idol has created a new detective game called City of Voices. The new mystery game comes from Will Ackerman and Matt Frith of Kini Games, and is set in suburban England at the turn of the millennium.

Like The Case of the Golden Idol and The Rise of the Golden Idol, City of Voices sees you encounter static situations, having to figure out what happened and piece together the whos, whats, whens, wheres, and whys. Instead of solving murders, though, you'll be solving cases of friendship, bullying, and more.

Beginning with a young girl having a horrible start to her secondary school journey, the story changes to a fantastical and perilous adventure. Speaking on City of Voices, Will Ackerman said: "One of the many brilliant things about the Golden Idol games' mechanics is that they can be used to tell any kind of story through deduction gameplay. I was quite nervous about asking Andrejs and Ernests, who co-created those games, for permission to essentially steal their mechanics, but luckily, they were flattered!"

Check out the trailer for City of Voices below: